tru Independence LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IEFA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,437 shares. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

