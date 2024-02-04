Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.70%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

