Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

