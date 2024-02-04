UBS Group Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,150 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

