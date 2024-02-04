Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $56.97 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $56.97 million and approximately $973,958.05 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,817.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00551582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00167065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021468 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15964332 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,248,137.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.