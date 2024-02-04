United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UCBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,412,000 after acquiring an additional 245,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.33 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.