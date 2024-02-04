United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on February 20th

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.6% per year over the last three years.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UG

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.