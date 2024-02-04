United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.