United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.76.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.