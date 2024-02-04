United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.90%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE X opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.
Insider Activity at United States Steel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
