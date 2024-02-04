United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.90%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.