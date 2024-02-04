United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on X. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $154,280,000. KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.