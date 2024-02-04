Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $36.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

