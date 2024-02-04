USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NYSE:USDP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
