USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE:USDP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

