V.F. (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.67 on Friday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $83,445,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

