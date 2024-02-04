V.F. (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.67 on Friday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.
In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
