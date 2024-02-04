Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 782 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 404,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,344,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,449,000.

ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

