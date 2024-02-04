Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.