Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
