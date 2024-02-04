Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.