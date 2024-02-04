Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 8,768 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,896,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 103,658 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

