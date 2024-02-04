Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 19,165 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of LL Flooring worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter worth $51,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

