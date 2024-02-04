Values First Advisors Inc. Has $108,000 Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

