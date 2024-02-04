Values First Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $126,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 247.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $309.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.