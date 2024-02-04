Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,626 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 568.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

