Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,162. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

