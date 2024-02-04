Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 3,702,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $148.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

