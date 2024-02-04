Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The company has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.00 and its 200-day moving average is $453.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

