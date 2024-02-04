Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 3,665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

