Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,588,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,861. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

