Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.26. 2,485,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

