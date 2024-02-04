Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 11,569,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,340,133. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

