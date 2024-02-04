Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by KilterHowling LLC

KilterHowling LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

