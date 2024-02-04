Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 211.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 740,013 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
