Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $227.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.06.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

