Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

