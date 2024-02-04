Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $455.88. The stock has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

