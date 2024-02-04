Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

