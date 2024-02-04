Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 3,223,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,423. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

