Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,548,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436,148. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

