Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

