Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viña Concha y Toro had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $255.61 million during the quarter.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

