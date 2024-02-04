Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $5.64 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $5.64 or 0.00013088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.58 or 0.99957541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011108 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00171469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.57076886 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,780,214.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

