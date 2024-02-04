Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $156.02 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00012943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $156.02 million and $4.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016420 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,886.47 or 0.99975405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011149 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00175269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.57076886 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $4,780,214.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.