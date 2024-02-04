W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $66.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

