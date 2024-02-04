W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 38.000-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 38.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.5 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $836.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 38.72 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

