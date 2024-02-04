Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast Price Performance

WALD stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Waldencast has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

