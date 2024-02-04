Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

