Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $158.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $158.49.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

