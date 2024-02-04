Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.67.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

Watsco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WSO opened at $395.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.