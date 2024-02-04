WAX (WAXP) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $184.63 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,125,512,851 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405,726,640 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,125,190,893.3422575 with 3,405,627,841.8197956 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05458135 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,834,052.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

