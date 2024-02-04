WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 87,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.85.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

