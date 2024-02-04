WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.83 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

